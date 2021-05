VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 37 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths related to the virus across Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

Statewide, VDH reported 522,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 670,834.

VDH reports there have been 9,319 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,529 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,442 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 938 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,427 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 47 deaths

Norton – 287 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,271 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,839 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (2 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,969 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,648 cases / 165 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,941 cases / 422 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,218 cases / 165 hospitalizations / 98 deaths (4 new cases)