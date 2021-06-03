VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 24 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

The new deaths were reported in Tazewell County, Dickenson County and the City of Bristol.

Statewide, VDH reported 526,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 676,041.

VDH reports there have been 9,464 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,573 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,479 cases / 108 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 957 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,434 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,295 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,859 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (-1 case)

Smyth County – 2,969 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,703 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 73 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,991 cases / 432 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (5 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,248 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

