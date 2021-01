VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 234 new cases

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Southwest Virginia reached an all-time high this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Two deaths were reported in Dickenson County and one in Tazewell County.

Statewide, VDH reported 339,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 412,545.

Southwest Virginia’s “community spread rate” — its 14-day average of new daily reported cases — reached an all time high of 209 Saturday and has remained above 200 since. That equates to more than 80 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

The region’s average of new daily hospitalizations has also reached a new high and stayed above 12 for the past six days.

VDH reports there have been 4,892 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,069 cases / 56 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 978 cases / 70 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 761 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

Lee County – 1,825 cases / 79 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (35 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 210 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,782 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (25 new cases)

Scott County – 1,365 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (15 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,145 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (32 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,748 cases/ 108 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (32 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 3,509 cases / 235 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (52 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,428 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (22 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.