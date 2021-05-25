VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 20 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths related to the virus across Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

The new deaths were reported Scott, Smyth and Wise Counties.

Smyth County reported one less case than it had on Monday.

Statewide, VDH reported 524,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 673,759.

VDH reports there have been 9,401 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,551 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,455 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 945 cases / 41 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (1 new case/ -1 hospitalization)

Lee County – 2,430 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 291 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,288 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,852 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,968 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (-1 case/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,680 cases / 166 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,969 cases / 426 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,235 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

