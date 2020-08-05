VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 16 new cases in Russell County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 91,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 95,049.

VDH said there have been 2,164 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, VDH reported 8,077 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 49 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 70 cases / 6 hospitalizations (4 new case)

Buchanan County – 73 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 104 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 15 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 89 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 63 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 126 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 103 cases / 8 hospitalizations (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 191 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 109 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Wednesday, VDH reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths in our region.

Washington, Dickenson and Russell County reported new deaths related to the virus.

VDH also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

