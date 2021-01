VDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 143 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Lee, Smyth and Washington Counties each reported one new death on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 399,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 497,912.

VDH reports there have been 5,606 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,178 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,132 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (55 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 821 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 2,139 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (25 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Norton – 231 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,907 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 1,487 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,390 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 73 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,958 cases/ 116 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,025 cases / 297 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (23 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,628 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

