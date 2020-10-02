VDH: 2nd COVID-19 death in 2 days reported in Bristol, Va.

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 141,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 149,687

VDH said there have been 3,037 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 213 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 11,051 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 89 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 189 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 162 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 102 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death
Lee County – 295 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Norton – 36 cases / 4 hospitalizations (1 new case)
Russell County – 279 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 195 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)
Smyth County – 528 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (2 new cases)
Tazewell County – 336 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (11 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 603 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (5 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 433 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (7 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and one new death in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol reported a new death on Thursday as well.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss