VDH: 2nd COVID-19 death in 2 days reported in Bristol, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 141,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 149,687

VDH said there have been 3,037 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 213 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 11,051 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 89 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 189 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 162 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 102 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 295 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 36 cases / 4 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 279 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 195 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 528 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 336 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (11 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 603 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (5 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 433 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (7 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and one new death in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol reported a new death on Thursday as well.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

