VDH: 297 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths due to virus

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rates are more than double the state rate, with the highest rates in Lee and Russell counties.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 297 new COVID-19 cases in the Southwest Virginia region on Friday.

The nine-county viewing area’s community spread rate dipped slightly, to 653 new weekly cases per 100,000 population. That’s still well more than double Virginia’s statewide rate of 297.

Those rates are relatively consistent across the region, ranging from a low of 539 in Washington County to a high of 824 in Lee County.

Six new hospitalizations were reported, and the region didn’t see additional deaths to the virus reported overnight.

The region is reporting far more hospitalizations per capita than the state so far this month.

That difference is most pronounced in Washington County (including Bristol), where the 45 hospitalizations reported this month represent a rate per 100,000 of 63.8 — more than triple the state rate of 20.5.

Case numbers have risen much more quickly in the region than statewide this month, creating the likelihood that those hospitalization rates will move even further above the state average.

VDH reported 622,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 17.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 827,197.

VDH reports there have been 10,342 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,042 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (17 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,037 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (13 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,326 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (19 new cases)

Lee County – 3,107 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (29 new cases)

Norton – 436 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 3,086 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (34 new cases)

Scott County – 2,515 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (17 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 3,778 cases / 237 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 4,910 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (53 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 6,495 cases / 503 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (50 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 4,313 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (37 new cases)

The Tennessee Department of Health reports new COVID-19 data daily on weekday afternoons.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.