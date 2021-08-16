VDH: 291 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia Monday

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate has tripled in just over two weeks and is 57 percent higher than the statewide rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Monday. The data cover three days of reporting.

The region’s community spread rate has outpaced the state of Virginia’s overall and is 57% higher than the state’s per capita rate of new cases over the past week.

The region has significantly lower vaccination rates than the state as a whole.

The new death was reported out of Wise County.

The region is averaging 252.8 new weekly cases per 100,000 population, more than triple the rate of two weeks ago. The rate increased by 16% from Friday.

That is more than double the amount considered “high transmission” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It’s lower than Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate, but more than 50% higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 160.

VDH reported 556,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 723,727.

VDH reports there have been 9,798 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,691 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (37 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,666 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (11 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,052 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 2,549 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (20 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 341 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Russell County – 2,429 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (25 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,043 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (29 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 3,145 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (21 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,973 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (34 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,386 cases / 453 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (59 new cases)

Wise County – 3,556 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (46 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

