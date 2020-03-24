VDH: 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose from 254 to 290 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports 45 cases have been hospitalized in Virginia so far.

Of the 290 cases, the only confirmed Southwest Virginia cases are two in Lee County.

Virginia has reported 6 coronavirus-related death, according to VDH.

On Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that all K-12 schools in the state would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

As of Tuesday, 4,470 people have been tested in Virginia for COVID-19.

