VDH: 288 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia; 5 new deaths

The 14-day rate of average new daily COVID cases hit a new high in Southwest Virginia Saturday and equates to 84 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The region is at record high 14-day trend rates for average daily new hospitalizations and average daily new cases.

COVID community spread rates in Southwest Virginia dipped briefly over the holidays after reaching a record 14-day average of new daily cases of 198 Dec. 18.

After dropping to 172 Dec. 26, that average has climbed steadily, and Saturday it jumped to 209.

The 14-day hospitalization average has set records each of the past four days. Its previous high was 10.36 on Dec. 19. It dropped slightly through the holidays but reached 12.43 Saturday.

Three counties reported new deaths on Saturday: two in Scott, two in Washington and one in Wise counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 325,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 393,715.

VDH reports there have been 4,748 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,043 cases / 51 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (12 new cases)

Buchanan County – 949 cases / 67 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 728 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,746 cases / 75 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (77 new cases)

Norton – 202 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (10 new cases)

Russell County – 1,708 cases / 96 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (23 new cases)

Scott County – 1,327 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (20 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 2,045 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (17 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,657 cases/ 101 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (23 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 3,373 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (37 new cases/ -1 hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,339 cases / 122 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (50 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

