VDH: 2,878 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, first case in Russell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has reported that there are 2,878 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning.

According to VDH, there have been 54 deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.

VDH reports that 24,521 people have been tested and 497 people have been hospitalized in the state for the virus.

In Southwest Virginia, Russell County reported its first case.

The current SWVA number of cases is:

Russell Co: 1 case

Tazewell Co. – 3 cases

Lee Co. – 2

Wise Co. – 1

Washington Co. – 5

Bristol – 1

Smyth Co. – 2.

