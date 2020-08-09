VDH: 28 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 96,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 3,919.

VDH said there have been 2,214 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 111 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 8,319 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 50 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 78 cases / 7 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 3 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 41 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new cases)

Lee County – 115 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Norton – 18 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 115 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 91 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 148 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 117 cases / 8 hospitalizations

Washington County, Va. – 217 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (12 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 130 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 28 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

