VDH: 28 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 4 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 80,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 83,609

VDH said there have been 1,972 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 7,524 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 39 cases / 2 hospitalizations (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 62 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 12 cases

Lee County – 66 cases / 6 hospitalizations (5 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 39 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Scott County – 34 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 88 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 65 cases / 2 hospitalizations (8 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 136 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 62 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

On Saturday, VDH reported 28 new cases in our region and four new hospitalizations.

Tazewell County on Saturday reported eight new cases. Bristol, Lee County and Washington County all reported five new cases. Lee County reported two new hospitalizations, along with Tazewell and Scott Counties both reporting one.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

