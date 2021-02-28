VDH: 27 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tazewell County reported both new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Statewide, VDH reported 453,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 576,050.

VDH reports there have been 7,334 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,219 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,295 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 34 deaths

Dickenson County – 876 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,289 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 238 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,029 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,583 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,516 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,185 cases/ 132 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (1 new case / 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 4,270 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,872 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 90 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

