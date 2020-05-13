VDH: 26,746 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, second death in Wise Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 26,746 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
VDH said there have been 927 deaths across the state along with 3,520 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 180,084 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries
Tazewell County – 7 cases
Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 death
Wise County reported a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 23 cases. A second COVID-19 death was also reported in Wise County.
