VDH: 26,746 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, second death in Wise Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 26,746 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

VDH said there have been 927 deaths across the state along with 3,520 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 180,084 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries

Tazewell County – 7 cases

Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 death

Wise County reported a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 23 cases. A second COVID-19 death was also reported in Wise County.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.