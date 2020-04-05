VDH: 2,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Virginia cases of COVID-19 reached over 2,600 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports that 2,637 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

51 people have died in Virginia due to the virus, according to VDH.

23,671 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday, and 431 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Lee County: 2 cases

Wise County: 1 case

Washington County: 5 cases

Smyth County: 2 cases

Tazewell County: 2 cases

Wythe County: 2 cases

Carroll County: 1 case

