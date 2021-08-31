VDH: 196 new COVID-19 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s 7-day COVID community spread is 55% higher than the statewide rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 196 new cases of COVID-19, five hospitalizations and one new death related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

The region’s community spread rate — seven-day new cases per 100,000 population — has reached a Delta-variant high of 405.

The nine-county region has seen 1,172 new cases in the past week.

Scott and Smyth counties reported two new hospitalizations each. Tazewell reported one new hospitalization and one new death.

A month ago, Southwest Virginia’s community spread rate stood at 77, and Virginia’s was 71. Today, those numbers are 405 and 261 respectively, putting the rural region with a case rate 55% higher than the state’s.

VDH reported 583,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on August 31.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 766,435.

VDH reports there have been 10,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,846 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,831 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,137 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (13 new cases)

Lee County – 2,733 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (15 new cases)

Norton – 373 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,626 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (19 new cases)

Scott County – 2,219 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 3,375 cases / 224 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,290 cases / 199 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (106 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 5,779 cases / 465 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (44 new cases)

Wise County – 3,852 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (17 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.