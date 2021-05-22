VDH: 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus across Southwest Virginia on Saturday.

Russell County reported two fewer cases than previously reported on Friday, bringing Saturday’s net gain to 24 COVID-19 cases.

One death was reported in Scott County.

Statewide, VDH reported 523,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 672,793.

VDH reports there have been 9,365 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,545 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 1,450 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 943 cases / 41 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,428 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 48 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,288 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (-2 cases)

Scott County – 1,850 cases / 129 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,969 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,672 cases / 165 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (7 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,961 cases / 424 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (8 new cases)

Wise County – 3,230 cases / 166 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (2 new cases)

