VDH: 25,800 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 891 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 25,800 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

VDH said there have been 891 deaths across the state along with 3,395 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 171,239 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries

Tazewell County – 7 cases

Washington County, Va. – 48 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

VDH reported 49 cases in Washington County on Monday, but the case number dropped to 48 on Tuesday. In previous instances like this, VDH says there is normally an incorrectly assigned case that should have gone to a different county.

