VDH: 25,800 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 891 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 25,800 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
VDH said there have been 891 deaths across the state along with 3,395 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 171,239 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries
Tazewell County – 7 cases
Washington County, Va. – 48 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death
VDH reported 49 cases in Washington County on Monday, but the case number dropped to 48 on Tuesday. In previous instances like this, VDH says there is normally an incorrectly assigned case that should have gone to a different county.
