(WJHL)- Updated numbers from the Virginia Department of Health released Monday show there are now 254 reported cases of coronavirus and two of those cases are in Southwest Virginia.

VDH’s website said a total of 3,697 people have been tested.

You can see the breakdown in the chart below.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about the future of Virginia’s K-12 schools during the coronavirus outbreak.