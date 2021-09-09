VDH: 254 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate has increased at more than double the rate statewide and is at 466 new weekly cases per 100,000 people is 69 percent higher than the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 254 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

Two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia, including one each in Dickenson and Wise counties. Six new hospitalizations were reported, including two each in Smyth and Dickenson counties and one each in Wise and Washington counties.

Washington County, Va.’s pandemic-long rate of 880 hospitalizations per 100,000 population is the highest rate of Virginia’s 95 counties. Data from virginia department of health

The region’s community spread rate of 466 new weekly cases per 100,000 population is 69% higher than Virginia’s rate of 275.

The 35 new hospitalizations over the past week is an average of 1.7 per day per 100,000 people, which is 55% above the state average.

Washington County has reported 13 of those hospitalizations for a rate three times the state average.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Washington has the highest hospitalization rate — 880 per 100,000 population — of any of Virginia’s 95 counties, a distinction it’s held for several months.

Community spread rates regionally are currently highest in Russell (620) Tazewell (539) and Lee (512) counties. They’re above 400 in every other county in the nine-county region except Buchanan, which is at 181.

VDH reported 603,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 9.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 797,344.

VDH reports there have been 10,149 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,936 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (12 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,899 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,229 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (11 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,880 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (23 new cases)

Norton – 397 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 2,827 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (25 new cases)

Scott County – 2,342 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,556 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (35 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,598 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (34 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 6,136 cases / 479 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (45 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 4,033 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 112 deaths (50 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

