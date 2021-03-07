VDH: 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new deaths were reported in Scott and Tazewell counties, with each county reporting one new death due to the novel coronavirus.

Statewide, VDH reported 461,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 585,700.

VDH reports there have been 8,104 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,229 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 30 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,311 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 879 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,310 cases / 97 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 242 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,046 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 1,606 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (3 new cases / 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,526 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,241 cases/ 136 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (8 new cases / 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,311 cases / 355 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (4 new cases)

Wise County – 2,901 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (1 new case)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.