VDH: 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus on Sunday.

That death was reported in Tazewell County.

Norton, Virginia, reported one fewer COVID-19 case, bringing Southwest Virginia’s net gain of cases to 24 on Sunday.

Statewide, VDH reported 513,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 661,314.

VDH reports there have been 9,073 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,465 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,410 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 921 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,413 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 46 deaths

Norton – 281 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (-1 case)

Russell County – 2,244 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,809 cases / 122 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 2,890 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (12 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,592 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,838 cases / 413 hospitalizations / 106 deaths (3 new cases / 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,127 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

