VDH: 247 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday, 4 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 247 new COVID-19 cases, seven new hospitalizations, and four new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Statewide, VDH reported 282,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 333,576.

VDH reports there have been 4,285 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

There were four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia, with one in Smyth County and three in Washington County.

Seven new hospitalizations were reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday, with one in each Smyth and Tazewell Counties, two in Washington County, and three in Wise County.

There were 247 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, with Washington County seeing the biggest increase Sunday with 54 new cases.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 867cases / 39 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (21 new cases)

Buchanan County – 731 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (30 new cases)

Dickenson County – 593 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County – 1,409 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 155 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Russell County – 1,421 cases / 85 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (10 new cases)

Scott County – 1,182 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (20 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,673 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (32 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,186 cases/ 74 hospitalizations/ 16 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 2,817 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (54 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 1,908 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (35 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

