VDH: 2,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Virginia cases of COVID-19 reached over 2,400 on Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH reports that 2,407 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, marking an increase of 306 cases compared to Thursday.
52 people have died in Virginia due to the virus, according to VDH.
21,552 people have been tested in the state as of Friday, and 390 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
