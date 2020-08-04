VDH: 24 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 8 in Wise Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 90,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 94,251.

VDH said there have been 2,134 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 8,037 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 66 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 73 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 29 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Lee County – 101 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Norton – 14 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 73 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Scott County – 62 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 123 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths

Tazewell County – 102 cases / 7 hospitalizations (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 184 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Wise County – 102 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 24 new cases in Southwest Virginia, with eight of those new cases being reported in Wise County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

