VDH: 24 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 108,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 4,854.

VDH said there have been 2,348 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 119 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 9,117 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 59 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 105 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Buchanan County – 93 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 55 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 158 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 death (2 new cases)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 168 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 140 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 213 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (6 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 171 cases / 11 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 311 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 283 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (4 new cases)

On Sunday, VDH reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia. Five new hospitalizations were reported Sunday, one in Wise County and two in each Smyth and Washington Counties.

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

