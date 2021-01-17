VDH: 236 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Bristol, Virginia reported the single death in Southwest Virginia Sunday following the locality’s eight-death report on Saturday.

The 14-day average of daily reported COVID deaths is near the high it reached in mid-December. The region’s rate far exceeds the death rate of Virginia as a whole.

Since the pandemic began, the statewide rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 population is 66, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Statewide, VDH reported 357,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 439,305.

VDH reports there have been 5,037 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,123 cases / 62 hospitalizations/ 20 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 998 cases / 72 hospitalizations/ 25 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 778 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County – 1,915 cases / 83 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (35 new cases)

Norton – 223 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 1,847 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (11 new cases)

Scott County – 1,399 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (14 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,221 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (19 new cases)

Tazewell County – 2,840 cases/ 109 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 3,685 cases / 255 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (89 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,509 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (22 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

