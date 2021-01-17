VDH: 236 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Bristol, Virginia reported the single death in Southwest Virginia Sunday following the locality’s eight-death report on Saturday.

The 14-day average of daily reported COVID deaths is near the high it reached in mid-December. The region’s rate far exceeds the death rate of Virginia as a whole.

Since the pandemic began, the statewide rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 population is 66, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Statewide, VDH reported 357,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 439,305.

VDH reports there have been 5,037 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,123 cases / 62 hospitalizations/ 20 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 998 cases / 72 hospitalizations/ 25 deaths (2 new cases)
Dickenson County – 778 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (8 new cases)
Lee County – 1,915 cases / 83 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (35 new cases)
Norton – 223 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (2 new cases)
Russell County – 1,847 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (11 new cases)
Scott County – 1,399 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (14 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,221 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (19 new cases)
Tazewell County – 2,840 cases/ 109 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Washington County, Va. – 3,685 cases / 255 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (89 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)
Wise County – 2,509 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (22 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COMPLETE-CORONAVIRUS-COVERAGE-BANNER-1-1-1.png

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss