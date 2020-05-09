VDH: 23,196 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 827 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 23,196 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
VDH said there have been 827 deaths across the state along with 3,196 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 150,952 in the Commonwealth Saturday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 2 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 42 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death
Numbers for the state did not update on Wednesday due to a technical issue.
