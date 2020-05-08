VDH: 22,342 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, second death in Scott County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 22,342 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday and a second virus-related death in Scott County.

VDH said there have been 812 deaths across the state along with 3,059 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 127,938 in the Commonwealth Friday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 2 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 42 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

A second COVID-19 death in Scott County was reported on Friday.

