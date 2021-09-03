VDH: 219 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia Friday

Higher COVID case rates in Southwest Virginia are now being reflected in deaths, which for the last week are more than 3 times the state average per capita.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 219 new cases of COVID-19, six new hospitalizations and four new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Friday.

Scott County reported two new deaths, and Tazewell and Wise counties each reported one.

The nine-county region’s seven-day new case rate was little changed, rising from 425 new cases per 100,000 population to 427. The statewide average rose from 269 to 275.

That leaves the region’s rates more than 50% above the state’s, as they have been now for several weeks.

While six new hospitalizations were reported, Lee County reported one fewer hospitalization that Thursday, leaving Friday’s net gain of hospitalizations at five.

The continued higher case rates compared to the state have begun showing up in death rates as well. Over the past week, 13 deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia and 115 statewide.

Adjusting for population, the regional rate is 4.5 per 100,000 people compared to 1.3 statewide.

VDH reported 591,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 3.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 778,167.

VDH reports there have been 10,054 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,876 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,872 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,174 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (9 new cases)

Lee County – 2,783 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (23 new cases, -1 hospitalization)

Norton – 379 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 2,685 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,267 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (17 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 3,434 cases / 225 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 4,420 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 5,905 cases / 468 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (39 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,908 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.