VDH: 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 2 in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health released a new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth on Sunday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state has increased to 3.

According to the VDH, 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Commonwealth as of Sunday.

Two positive cases have been directly confirmed in Southwest Virginia.

SEE ALSO: Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lee County, Virginia

As of Sunday, 3,337 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 219 tested positive and 32 have been hospitalized.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.