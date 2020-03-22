VDH: 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 2 in SWVA

Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health released a new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth on Sunday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state has increased to 3.

According to the VDH, 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Commonwealth as of Sunday.

Two positive cases have been directly confirmed in Southwest Virginia.

As of Sunday, 3,337 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 219 tested positive and 32 have been hospitalized.

