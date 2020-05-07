VDH: 21,570 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 769 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 21,570 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

VDH said there have been 769 deaths across the state along with 2,955 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 127,938 in the Commonwealth Thursday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 2 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 5 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 41 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

Numbers for the state did not update on Wednesday due to a technical issue.

