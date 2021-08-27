VDH: 214 new COVID cases in Southwest Virginia, 8 new hospitalizations

New COVID case rates have been 50 to 70 percent higher in Southwest Virginia than the state as a whole since mid-August.

46 new cases reported in Buchanan County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 242 new cases of COVID-19, eight hospitalizations and no new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Friday.

Cases jumped by 46 in Buchanan County, giving it the 9-county area’s highest rate of seven-day community spread — 514.2 cases per 100,000 population.

The region’s rate increased to a high for the delta variant surge of 369.3, while Virginia’s overall rate climbed to 241.0.

All nine Southwest Virginia counties now have COVID community spread rates higher than the state average.

New hospitalizations included three in Washington County, two in Smyth County, and one each in Russell, Tazewell and Wise counties.

New hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia the past four weeks have totaled 91, more than double the previous four weeks’ total of 40.

The region, which has a significantly lower vaccination rate than the state as a whole, has had a new case rate 50 to 70 percent higher than the state’s for a couple of weeks now.

VDH reported 576,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 754,653.

VDH reports there have been 9,939 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,811 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,813 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (46 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,102 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 2,673 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (16 new cases)

Norton – 371 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 2,559 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,179 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (22 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,320 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (7 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,184 cases / 198 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (29 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 5,664 cases / 464 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (37 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,790 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.