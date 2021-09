VDH: 212 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 212 new cases of COVID-19, nine new hospitalizations and two new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Wednesday.

The deaths were in Scott and Tazewell counties.

New hospitalizations included two each in Bristol and Dickenson County, and one each in Lee, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties.

The region’s community spread rate increased slightly from Tuesday, to 414.6 cases per 100,000 population over seven days. Virginia’s stayed stable at 261.

VDH reported 583,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 1.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 769,842.

VDH reports there have been 10,018 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,860 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (14 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 1,846 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (15 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,152 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Lee County – 2,749 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 374 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,641 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (15 new cases)

Scott County – 2,241 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 3,395 cases / 224 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (20 new cases)

Tazewell County – 4,310 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 5,834 cases / 466 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (55 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,871 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

