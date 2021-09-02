VDH: 211 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday

7-day new COVID case rates in Southwest Virginia have remained 50% or more above the state average for several weeks now.

August hospitalizations were 36% above state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, two new hospitalizations and two new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Thursday.

Tazewell County reported 69 new cases. The two new reported deaths were in Russell and Smyth counties, with the new hospitalizations reported in Buchanan and Tazewell counties.

Tazewell’s nearly 70 new reported cases is more than double the county’s seven-day average of 32 new cases.

Hospitalization rates 36% above state

News Channel 11 studied hospitalization data for the month of August.

On a population-adjusted basis, the nine-county Southwest Virginia viewing area had a rate 36% higher than the statewide figure.

A total of 39 hospitalizations per 100,000 population were reported for the month in the region, compared to 28.7 statewide. The highest rates were in Scott (64.9), Smyth (53.1) and Washington (48.2) counties.

August COVID hospitalizations were 36% higher in Southwest Virginia than the state as a whole, with the highest rates in Scott, Smyth and Washington counties.

Smyth County has the highest hospitalization rate of any Virginia county over the entirety of the pandemic.

The regional 7-day community spread rate of 425.6 new cases per 100,000 population is the region’s highest during the Delta variant surge. It’s nearly 60 percent higher than the statewide rate of 269.

Most counties are fairly near that average, with Tazewell and Dickenson the highest — both above 500 — and Smyth and Wise both below 350.

VDH reported 588,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 2.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 774,097.

VDH reports there have been 10,034 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,865 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,861 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,165 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (13 new cases)

Lee County – 2,760 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (11 new cases)

Norton – 376 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 2,662 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 2,250 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,414 cases / 224 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 4,379 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (69 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 5,866 cases / 466 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (32 new cases)

Wise County – 3,886 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (15 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.