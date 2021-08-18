VDH: 203 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Wednesday.

The nine-county region’s community spread rate increased 10% from Tuesday, reaching 275.3 new weekly cases per 100,000 population. The rate is significantly higher than the state average.

At the end of July, the region’s spread rate was barely higher than the state’s. As of Tuesday, before Wednesday’s increase, it was 43% higher than the state’s.

Since July 30, the COVID case rate has risen significantly faster in Southwest Virginia than it has across the Commonwealth.

VDH reported 559,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

With case rates increasing faster regionally than statewide, the new director for the Mt. Rogers Health District, Dr. Noelle Bissell, issued a plea Tuesday for Southwest Virginians to get vaccinated and exercise caution.

“Hospitals are seeing pent-up demand because of people who put off care over the past 19 months, and people are coming in sicker with other illnesses,” Bissell wrote. “COVID-19 is pushing them to the tipping point.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” her opinion piece concluded. “You can make it stop. We can make it stop. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible.”

Every Southwest Virginia county but Dickenson has community transmission rates above 230 as of Wednesday. Virginia’s statewide average is below 200.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 728,528.

VDH reports there have been 9,826 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,742 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,696 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (18 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,055 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 2,562 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 351 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (7 new cases)

Russell County – 2,457 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (28 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,056 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,180 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (27 new cases)

Tazewell County – 4,003 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (30 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,429 cases / 457 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (43 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,567 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (29 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.