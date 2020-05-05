VDH: 20,256 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 713 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 20,256 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
VDH said there have been 713 deaths across the state along with 2,773 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 127,938 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 2 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 5 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 40 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
