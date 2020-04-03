VDH: 2,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, first case confirmed in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia cases of COVID-19 surged past 2,000 on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports that 2,012 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, marking an increase of 306 cases compared to Thursday.

46 people have died in Virginia due to the virus, according to VDH.

VDH also reported Wise County has it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

19,005 people have been tested in the state as of Friday, and 312 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

