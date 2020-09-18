VDH: 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 132,090 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 138,702.

VDH said there have been 2,755 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 194 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 10,445 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 75 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 174 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 120 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (7 new cases)

Dickenson County – 85 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Lee County – 255 cases / 22 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 229 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 177 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Smyth County – 414 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 243 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 519 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (20 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 385 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

On Friday, VDH reported 46 new cases in Southwest Virginia and no new local deaths.

Washington County reported 20 new cases on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.