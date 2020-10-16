VDH: 1 new death, 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 154,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 164,124.

VDH reports there have been 3,161 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Friday morning that there are 11,675 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 105 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 229 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (6 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 220 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 119 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 366 cases / 32 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 44 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 395 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (9 new cases)

Scott County – 248 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 583 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 22 deaths

Tazewell County – 399 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 800 cases / 74 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (22 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 508 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Friday, VDH reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and one new death in Lee County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

