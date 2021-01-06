VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 227 new cases

The average of new reported COVID cases in Southwest Virginia is surging again. The 7-day average (dark blue) reached a new high Jan. 2 and is leading the 14-day average back upward after a holiday decline.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new deaths were reported in Washington and Wise Counties.

After a holiday decline in reported case numbers, the eight-county, two-city region has seen another surge. The seven-day average of new daily cases has been over 200 for five straight days.

That average topped 200 for just two days, Dec. 10 and 11, during a rapid surge early last month.

With 15 reported new hospitalizations Wednesday, the region reached a new record 14-day average of new daily hospitalizations — 10.57.

The 14-day trend of average new daily hospitalizations in WJHL’s Southwest Virginia viewing area reached a new high Wednesday.

The daily totals have exceeded double digits for eight of the last nine days, by far the longest sustained pace of the pandemic. That’s led to a seven-day average of nearly 14 daily new hospitalizations.

The area reported 317 new hospitalizations from Dec. 6 through Jan. 6. That compares to 177 for the previous 31-day period from Nov. 5 through Dec. 6 — a 79 percent increase.

Reported hospitalizations tend to run at least several days behind actual admissions.

Statewide, VDH reported 313,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 377,300.

VDH reports there have been 4,604 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 997 cases / 50 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (18 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Buchanan County – 928 cases / 62 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (14 new cases)
Dickenson County – 702 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (21 new cases)
Lee County – 1,613 cases / 70 hospitalizations/ 31 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Norton – 181 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)
Russell County – 1,657 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (17 new cases)
Scott County – 1,285 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (19 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Smyth County – 1,945 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (26 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 2,595 cases/ 96 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (18 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 3,217 cases / 213 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (48 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)
Wise County – 2,208 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (26 new cases/2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

