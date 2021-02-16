VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Washington County, Va., 19 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 19 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Both deaths were reported in Washington County on Tuesday.

Statewide, VDH reported 438,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 553,308.

VDH reports there have been 6,047 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,209 cases / 74 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,256 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (6 new cases)

Dickenson County – 851 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 14 deaths

Lee County – 2,242 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 236 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Russell County – 1,981 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (-1 case)

Scott County – 1,550 cases / 109 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,485 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,142 cases/ 129 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,236 cases / 335 hospitalizations / 88 deaths (3 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,773 cases / 143 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (2 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.