VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 65 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

The new deaths were reported in Wise County and the City of Bristol, Virginia. Thursday marked two COVID-19 deaths in two days in Bristol, according to VDH.

Statewide, VDH reported 543,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 702,819.

VDH reports there have been 9,750 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,651 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,598 cases / 122 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,029 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,473 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 325 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,346 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,949 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,055 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (7 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,844 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (11 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,191 cases / 447 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (15 new cases)

Wise County – 3,421 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 106 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.