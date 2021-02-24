VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 48 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new deaths were reported in Tazewell and Wise Counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 449,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 568,946.

VDH reports there have been 6,712 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,211 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 27 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,294 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 874 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 2,269 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 237 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,014 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (9 new cases)

Scott County – 1,578 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,506 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (-1 case)

Tazewell County – 3,163 cases/ 129 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,240 cases / 343 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (7 new cases)

Wise County – 2,840 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

