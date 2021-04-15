VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 48 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

The new deaths were reported in Smyth and Buchanan Counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 499,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 641,626.

VDH reports there have been 8,836 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,375 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,381 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 911 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,394 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 264 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,205 cases / 129 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (5 new cases)

Scott County – 1,770 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,727 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,495 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (10 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,662 cases / 387 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (8 new cases)

Wise County – 3,034 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (1 new case)

