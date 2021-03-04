VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 36 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 36 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new deaths were reported in Tazewell County and the City of Bristol.

Statewide, VDH reported 457,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 581,408.

VDH reports there have been 8,018 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,229 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,299 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 876 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,300 cases / 97 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 240 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,035 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,601 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (10 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,522 cases / 170 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 3,209 cases/ 135 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,291 cases / 353 hospitalizations / 98 deaths (4 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 2,884 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (2 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

