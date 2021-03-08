VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 17 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 17 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new deaths were reported in Lee and Washington Counties.

Monday’s new death marked the 100th COVID-19 death in Washington County, according to VDH.

Statewide, VDH reported 461,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 586,592.

VDH reports there have been 8,117 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,229 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 30 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,316 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 879 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,311 cases / 97 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Norton – 242 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,047 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,606 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 50 deaths

Smyth County – 2,527 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 3,245 cases/ 136 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,314 cases / 355 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,903 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

