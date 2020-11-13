VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 100 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 181,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 199,262.

VDH reports there have been 3,513 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Friday morning that there are 13,204 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 204 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 414 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 309 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 199 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Lee County – 706 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 62 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 672 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (15 new cases)

Scott County – 589 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 797 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (13 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,374 cases / 108 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (13 new cases)

Wise County – 979 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new death)

On Friday, VDH reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and two new deaths.

Both Wise and Scott counties reported a new COVID-19 death.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

